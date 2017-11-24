Oakman Inns Win National Award For Best Casual Dining Training Programme

Just two weeks after Oakman Inns was awarded the prestigious Princess Royal Training Award, their Human Resource programme received further recognition on Tuesday night (21st November) at the National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs) at the Café de Paris in London.

The NITAs celebrate those who have demonstrated training excellence and innovation in the licensed retail sector. Oakman Inns won the award for The Best Casual Dining Training Programme having passed a rigorous first stage entry process, followed by a final judging assessment by the British Innkeepers Institute (BII). The assessment included a demanding process of presentations and interviews in front of a panel of industry experts last month.

Oakman Inns’ CEO, Peter Borg-Neal, said: “I am delighted for this recognition of the work Oakman has undertaken under the guidance and inspiration of our HR Director, Jill Scatchard and Learning and Development Manager, Laura Douglas. We have already felt the impact on staffing of the Brexit decision and the fall in the value of sterling, so we are all having to work much harder and very quickly to enthuse, recruit and train the people we need for tomorrow.”

Jill Scatchard, Oakman Inns’ HR Director, said: “Oakman has won many awards for our staff engagement; for the wide range of benefits we provide; and, most importantly, the career path we develop for our employees. Using the Oakmanology programme, the progress of each individual can be tracked in real time which is linked to an achievement-based incremental pay programme. We have seen more team members experiencing real personal growth and expressing a desire to progress within the company and make a career in hospitality.”

BII CEO, Mike Clist, commented: “The NITAs are a celebration of the most successful individuals and businesses in the licensed retail market today. Our finalists have shown that they value, support and champion their people by continuing to invest in and develop their training programmes. It’s vital that we recognise, reward and share their successes so that we can encourage further innovation in our fantastic industry for years to come. The use of new technology and the holistic approach to the way they design their training programmes, has benefitted their businesses from the ground up and directly impacted on financial performances, growth and staff retention – we congratulate them all.”