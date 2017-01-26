On Your Marks, Get Set, Wok!

In January 2017 the competition opened to young chefs and catering students (18 – 25) across the country.
Following an initial paper entry, there will be a live cook-off where one lucky chef will win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hong Kong, including culinary work experience in some of the city’s top eateries.
Putting the contestants through their paces will be a renowned panel of judges –
Michelin-starred Chef Glynn Purnell, MasterChef finalist Larkin Cen and President of the British Culinary Federation, Peter Griffiths.
Purnell said: “For up and coming chefs this is an ideal opportunity to gain experience and exposure, and challenge yourself in a live cook off scenario. This year we’ll be looking for dishes that are created using modern techniques, taste authentic and deliver a real wow factor.”
Entrants must submit a two-course Oriental menu idea, featuring a street food starter and high-end restaurant-style main. The most creative and innovative menus will be shortlisted, and finalists will be invited to a live cook-off at University College Birmingham on Wednesday 5 April 2017.
Entry forms for Wing Yip’s Oriental Cookery Young Chef of the Year can be downloaded at www.wingyip.com/young-chef.