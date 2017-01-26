On Your Marks, Get Set, Wok!

The UK’s leading Oriental grocer Wing Yip is delighted to announce the launch of 2017 Young Chef of the Year.

In January 2017 the competition opened to young chefs and catering students (18 – 25) across the country.

Following an initial paper entry, there will be a live cook-off where one lucky chef will win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hong Kong, including culinary work experience in some of the city’s top eateries.

Putting the contestants through their paces will be a renowned panel of judges –

Michelin-starred Chef Glynn Purnell, MasterChef finalist Larkin Cen and President of the British Culinary Federation, Peter Griffiths.

Purnell said: “For up and coming chefs this is an ideal opportunity to gain experience and exposure, and challenge yourself in a live cook off scenario. This year we’ll be looking for dishes that are created using modern techniques, taste authentic and deliver a real wow factor.”

Entrants must submit a two-course Oriental menu idea, featuring a street food starter and high-end restaurant-style main. The most creative and innovative menus will be shortlisted, and finalists will be invited to a live cook-off at University College Birmingham on Wednesday 5 April 2017.

Entry forms for Wing Yip’s Oriental Cookery Young Chef of the Year can be downloaded at www.wingyip.com/young-chef.