On Your Marks, Get Set, Wok!

The UK’s leading Oriental grocer Wing Yip is excited to announce the launch of 2017 Young Chef of the Year. Today the competition opens to young chefs and catering students (18 – 25) across the country.

Following an initial paper entry, there will be a live cook-off at University College Birmingham (UCB) where one lucky chef will win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hong Kong, including culinary work experience in some of the city’s top eateries.

Now in its fifth milestone year, the nationwide competition has firmly established itself on the culinary calendar.

Putting the contestants through their paces will be a renowned panel of judges –

Michelin-starred Chef Glynn Purnell, MasterChef finalist Larkin Cen and President of the British Culinary Federation, Peter Griffiths.

Purnell said: “I’m really looking forward to returning as a judge for Young Chef, for what I’m sure will be another exhilarating competition. For up and coming chefs this is an ideal opportunity to gain experience and exposure, and challenge yourself in a live cook off scenario. This year we’ll be looking for dishes that are created using modern techniques, taste authentic and deliver a real wow factor.”

Entrants must submit a two-course Oriental menu idea, featuring a street food starter and high-end restaurant-style main. The most creative and innovative menus will be shortlisted, and finalists will be invited to a live cook-off at University College Birmingham, on Wednesday 5 April 2017.

Wing Yip director Brian Yip said: “We’re excited to celebrate the competition’s fifth anniversary this year. It provides young chefs with a unique and incredibly exciting opportunity to immerse themselves in Oriental cooking, and compete to be in with a chance of winning a truly unforgettable cooking experience in Hong Kong.

“Since 2013, the competition has been championing some amazing young chefs from all over the country, with and without backgrounds in Oriental cuisine, and we thoroughly look forward to seeing what dishes the 2017 competitors come up with”

From Wednesday 4 January 2017, entry forms for Wing Yip’s Oriental Cookery Young Chef of the Year can be downloaded at www.wingyip.com/young-chef.