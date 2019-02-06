Only 3% Self Define As Vegan According To Research

New research has revealed that the number of Vegans in the UK is far less than was first thought with only 3% defining themselves as vegan.

While veganism seems to be having a moment, with plant-based eating enjoying various celebrity endorsements and a ton of social media buzz, according a survey in the UK about people’s New Year’s resolutions, just 5% were attempting veganism for the month (‘Veganuary’). According to the Lightspeed survey, 17% of UK adults were going to take part in an alcohol-free ‘Dry January’, 15% aimed to go to the gym more, and 13% intended to give up chocolate. The most popular resolution was to spend less money: 37% of respondents said they would cut spending during January.

Kantar Worldpanel found that millennials make up over 1/3 of all vegans. Going deeper, they find that it is female millennials who are most engaged – outnumbering their male counterparts by 5:1. Their engagement sees huge over-indexes, standing at 274 in comparison to the total population and 134 in comparison to total vegetarians. Interestingly, vegans tend to show more extreme population differences than those we tend to see in the vegetarian consumer. Illustrating this is the fact that both groups are more likely to live alone, in London/the South, and not have children in their household. In all instances, vegans are seen to over-index in comparison to vegetarians, with 44% of vegans living alone, 37% living in London/the South and 93% not having children in the household! In other words, largely showing vegans to have this strong group identity.

Another Lighstpeed survey conducted at the end of January asking about diet found that just 3% of respondents said they were vegan, with 79% still categorising themselves as ‘meat-eaters’. The second most popular choice was ‘Flexitarian or Semi-Vegetarian’ – something that makes sense when you look at shopping habits.

When looking at an average person’s food diary week, the percentage of vegans is even lower, with vegans making up less one per cent of the population based on what people are consuming.

But there is evidence that a semi-vegan lifestyle is on the rise. A total of 4.4 billion meat-free dinners were consumed in 2018, an increase of 150 million meals on the year before. Plant-based meal occasions* have grown 37% in the last four years and are now eaten by 10% of the population. These consumers are also very engaged with the lifestyle and are choosing to eat a plant-based meals 3 times a week, on average. As this group of consumers grows, it is important to consider the motivations of the consumer. Crucially, most plant-based consumers are not vegans but those who are choosing to somewhat reduce their meat and dairy intake. 92% of plant-based meals are eaten by non-vegans.

Plant-based meals are becoming more accessible every day, with occasions being described as “a quick bite” becoming increasingly important. These meals are somewhat simpler in nature and 1.5 times more likely to be microwaved. Salad, pasta dishes and savoury rice come out as the three most popular plant-based meals.