Only A Pavement Away Supports 50 Former Graduates To Secure Employment In Hospitality Sector

Only A Pavement Away, the industry charity helping those facing or at risk of homelessness, find employment in the hospitality sector, has taken on a workplace programme set up by the former members club and charity, House of St Barnabas.

Following the closure of the Soho-based club earlier this year, Only A Pavement Away has been selected by the House of St Barnabas to take on its Progression Project and ensure that 50 graduates from the programme continue to receive vital, hands-on support and help with essential employment opportunities, housing, training and travel.

The partnership is the result of a strong history of collaboration between the charities, and as well as safeguarding the Progression Project, Only A Pavement Away has employed two former members of staff from the House who will continue to support and mentor those who have graduated from the programme.

Providing continuous or periodic support to individuals who have no other support network, the Progression Project was founded to help those facing financial issues, mental health declines, or employment challenges. With over 468 individuals already placed into work through the Only A Pavement Away employment scheme, the organisation will continue the legacy of this workforce programme to find long-term employment within the hospitality industry for those that need it the most.

Jig Maidment, Progression Manager at Only A Pavement Away said: “Greg and the team at Only A Pavement Away have provided tremendous support for House of St Barnabas over the years, and have made the transition process extremely smooth. They’ve been very welcoming to myself and another former member of the House of St Barnabas team, so we’ve been able to continue to support the graduates of the Progression Project within our new roles at the charity”.

“After taking on the project back in February, one graduate has already secured employment through Only A Pavement Away, and two more have been invited for trial shifts following an ‘Employment Taster Session’ organised by the charity. With their knowledge and encouragement, the team has helped the graduates get out of difficult situations and continue to work towards their goals, which has always been at the heart of the project.”

Commenting on the partnership, Greg Mangham, Only A Pavement Away Founder and CEO, said: “Following the closure of the House of St Barnabas, which came as an awful shock to the industry, we were driven to ensure something positive came out of the situation. By taking on the graduates and two former members of staff, we have committed to moving things forward with the goal to support as many as we can into long-term, fulfilling employment in the hospitality industry. As always, we are dedicated to helping those in need, but funding is an essential component. All funds raised will directly support our work and will make an immediate and lasting difference to these individuals.”