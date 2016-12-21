OpenTable Names 2016 Top 100 Restaurants In The UK Based On Diner Reviews

Online restaurant booking service OpenTable, marked another year of world class dining by releasing its annual list of top 100 restaurants in the UK, based on reviews left by verified diners.

Retaining the number one spot this year is London’s award winning The Ledbury, where acclaimed Head Chef Brett Graham pairs inventive cooking with fine wines in an elegant, contemporary setting.

British, European and French cuisine continue to dominate the top 100. Over a quarter (29%) of the featured restaurants serve British cuisine, followed by 16 European and 14 French.

Foodie capital London upholds its position as the home of the UK’s top culinary pioneers, with 9 in 10 of the top restaurants found in the city. The top 10 list also features established London favourites such as Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Typing Room and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

The OpenTable Top 10 Restaurants 2016, in rank order, are:

Adrian Valeriano, Vice President, Europe, OpenTable, comments “OpenTable diner reviews have always been, and will continue to be, one of our key pillars for ensuring customers discover the right dining experience for their needs. Once again, London lives up to its reputation as the foodie capital and we continue to see stellar restaurants from regions across the nation such as Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh appearing on the list. We’re always so pleased to highlight the exceptional efforts of these restaurants chefs and staff, and provide them with some well-deserved recognition.”

The top 100 best restaurants 2016 list is generated from more than 465,000 reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners in the past year. All restaurants with a minimum number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants are sorted according to an overall score which takes into account a number of criteria including each restaurant’s average rating, along with that restaurant’s rating relative to others in the same metropolitan area and the average number of restaurants reviewed by diners who reviewed that restaurant.