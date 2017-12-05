Opentable Names 2017 Top 100 Restaurants In The UK Based On Diner Reviews

European cuisine comes out on top, making up 20% of the restaurant list

Booking platform OpenTable today marks another year of world class dining by releasing its annual list of top 100 restaurants in the UK, based on reviews left by verified diners.

For the third year, London’s award winning The Ledbury has retained the number one spot. Serving contemporary European cuisine, The Ledbury is where acclaimed Head Chef Brett Graham pairs inventive cooking with fine wines in an elegant and current setting.

A taste of Europe dominates the top 100, with 20 of the featured restaurants serving European cuisine, this is closely followed by 18 British restaurants and 12 French. Steak has also proved popular on the list this year, with 10 steak restaurants making the final cut.

Foodie capital London upholds its position as the home of the UK’s top culinary pioneers, with all 10 of the top restaurants found in the capital. The top 10 list features established London favourites such as Scott’s Restaurant and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

The OpenTable Top 10 Restaurants 2017, in rank order, are:

Adrian Valeriano, Vice President, Europe, OpenTable, comments, “OpenTable diner reviews have always been, and will continue to be, one of our key pillars for ensuring customers discover the right dining experience wherever they are in the UK. London retains its reputation as the UK’s culinary capital, but we continue to see outstanding restaurants from across a number of cities including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Chester appearing on the list. As we head towards the end of the year and into the festive season, it is such an honour to be able to look back at which restaurants our diners have enjoyed, and to highlight the exceptional efforts of these restaurants chefs and staff.”

The top 100 restaurants 2017 list is generated from more than 730,000 reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners in the past year. All restaurants with a minimum number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants are sorted according to an overall score, which takes into account a number of criteria including each restaurant’s average rating, along with that restaurant’s rating relative to others in the same metropolitan area and the average number of restaurants reviewed by diners who reviewed that restaurant.

The complete top 100 list may be viewed at http://www.opentable.co.uk/m/best-restaurants-in-united-kingdom-2017/.

