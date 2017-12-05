LATEST NEWS
Opentable Names 2017 Top 100 Restaurants In The UK Based On Diner Reviews

Posted by: News in Latest News December 5, 2017

  • European cuisine comes out on top, making up 20% of the restaurant list
  • London restaurants dominate top 100 list with 93% of spots taken by restaurants in the capital
  • The Ledbury is named best restaurant by diners for third year in a row
  • Top 100 compiled from more than 730,000verified OpenTable diner reviews from across more than 6,500 restaurants the UK in the last 12 months

Booking platform OpenTable today marks another year of world class dining by releasing its annual list of top 100 restaurants in the UK, based on reviews left by verified diners.

For the third year, London’s award winning The Ledbury has retained the number one spot. Serving contemporary European cuisine, The Ledbury is where acclaimed Head Chef Brett Graham pairs inventive cooking with fine wines in an elegant and current setting.

A taste of Europe dominates the top 100, with 20 of the featured restaurants serving European cuisine, this is closely followed by 18 British restaurants and 12 French. Steak has also proved popular on the list this year, with 10 steak restaurants making the final cut.

Foodie capital London upholds its position as the home of the UK’s top culinary pioneers, with all 10 of the top restaurants found in the capital. The top 10 list features established London favourites such as Scott’s Restaurant and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

The OpenTable Top 10 Restaurants 2017, in rank order, are:

Rank Restaurant Restaurant Metro Restaurant Cuisine
1 The Ledbury London Contemporary European
2 The Five Fields London British
3 Scott’s Restaurant London Seafood
4 Restaurant Story London London British
5 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay London Contemporary French
6 Anglo restaurant London British
7 Mere London European
8 Typing Room London Modern European
9 Portland Restaurant London British
10 Chez Bruce London Modern European

 

Adrian Valeriano, Vice President, Europe, OpenTable, comments, “OpenTable diner reviews have always been, and will continue to be, one of our key pillars for ensuring customers discover the right dining experience wherever they are in the UK. London retains its reputation as the UK’s culinary capital, but we continue to see outstanding restaurants from across a number of cities including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Chester appearing on the list. As we head towards the end of the year and into the festive season, it is such an honour to be able to look back at which restaurants our diners have enjoyed, and to highlight the exceptional efforts of these restaurants chefs and staff.”

The top 100 restaurants 2017 list is generated from more than 730,000 reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners in the past year. All restaurants with a minimum number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants are sorted according to an overall score, which takes into account a number of criteria including each restaurant’s average rating, along with that restaurant’s rating relative to others in the same metropolitan area and the average number of restaurants reviewed by diners who reviewed that restaurant.

The complete top 100 list may be viewed at http://www.opentable.co.uk/m/best-restaurants-in-united-kingdom-2017/.

 

Alphabetical list of the UK’s top 100 restaurants 2017 (excluding the top 10):

 

Restaurant Restaurant Metro Restaurant Cuisine
108 Garage London Contemporary British
34 Mayfair London Global, International
Alyn Williams at The Westbury London Contemporary French
Angler London Seafood
Aquavit London London Nordic
Bar Termini London Bar / Lounge / Bottle Service
BEAST London Steak
Blacklock London Steak
Blacklock City London Steak
Blandford Comptoir London Mediterranean
Brawn London European
Cabotte London French
Cambio de Tercio London Spanish
Cepages London French
Chisou Knightsbridge London Japanese
City Social – Restaurant London Contemporary European
Clipstone London International
Clos Maggiore London French
COYA Mayfair London Peruvian
CUT at 45 Park Lane London Steak
Daphne’s London Italian
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal London British
EDWINS London British
Engawa Restaurant London Japanese
Fera at Claridge’s London Contemporary British
Fischers London Austrian
Forage & Chatter Edinburgh Scottish
Frenchie Covent Garden London Contemporary European
Gauthier Soho London French
Goodman City London Steak
Hakkasan Hanway Place London Chinese
Hakkasan Mayfair London Chinese
Hawksmoor Air Street London Steak
Hawksmoor Borough London British
Hawksmoor Guildhall London Steak
Hawksmoor Knightsbridge London British
Hawksmoor Seven Dials London Steak
Hedone London French
Hélène Darroze at the Connaught London French
Il Portico London Italian
Ivy Chelsea Garden London British
J Sheekey – The Restaurant London Seafood
Jamavar London Indian
Kai London Chinese
La Dame De Pic London London French
La Famiglia London Italian
La Trompette London Modern European
Launceston Place London Modern European
Margaux London Contemporary European
Margot Restaurant London Italian
Mari Vanna London Russian
Maze Grill Park Walk London Steak
Medlar London Modern European
Milos London Seafood
Min Jiang London Chinese
NAC (North Audley Cantine) London French
NOPI London Mediterranean
Novikov – Asian Restaurant London Asian
Number 16 Restaurant Glasgow Modern European
Omnino Leadenhall London Steak
OPSO London Greek
Ormer Mayfair London British
Orrery London French
Park Chinois London Chinese
Peace and Loaf Restaurant Newcastle upon Tyne British
Pidgin London Modern European
Pollen Street Social London British
Primeur London Contemporary European
Roka Canary Wharf London Japanese
Roux at The Landau London Modern European
Smiths Restaurant Wapping London Seafood
Smokestak London Barbecue
som saa London Thai
Stones Restaurant Matlock Matlock, Derbyshire British
Tendido Cero London Spanish
The Chefs Table Chester British
The Colony Grill Room London International
The Delaunay London European
The French Table Surbiton Modern European
The Greenhouse London French
The Ivy London Modern European
The Rosebery Lounge London Afternoon Tea
The Savoy, Thames Foyer London Afternoon Tea
The Wolseley London European
Trinity London European
Umu London Japanese
Wild Mushroom Westfield, East Sussex British
Wiltons London British
Yauatcha City London Chinese
Zelman Meats London Meat

 

