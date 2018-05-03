Our New and Extensive Fake Food Brochure is Almost complete!

Filled with a massive range of fake foods for display and decoration, with different price and quality ranges to suit every budget and application, you will be sure to find something to enhance your venue. We have also extended our range of food sets, so if you need a quick set up, we’ve already done the thinking for you. Plus, don’t forget we also sell a wide range of artificial flowers, trees and foliage, plus many other display and prop products, which we stock in our warehouse ready for next day delivery. Our stock quantities are live on our website, so you can plan last minute projects knowing what is available. If you’re working on a bigger project, we can usually get large quantities of certain items quite quickly, so give us a call or drop us an e-mail and we will try to source what you need.

You can pre-order a copy of our Artificial Food Brochure on our website, or contact us and we’ll add you to the mailing list.

Contact us on Tel: 03333 440078, E-mail: sales@props4shows.com or visit www.props4shows.com.