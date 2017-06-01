LATEST NEWS
Home / Latest News / Out Of Home Breakfast & Brunch Trends Revealed

Out Of Home Breakfast & Brunch Trends Revealed

Posted by: News in Latest News June 1, 2017

Britons spend on average £13 billion a year dining out for breakfast, and with current growth at just under 1% its making headlines as the fastest growing eating out day-part in the total Eating out Market. As consumers lifestyles get consistently busier, we’re continuing to see the blurring of meal times with many consumers now undertaking a ‘brunch’ option or an all-day heartier breakfast when dining out. Foodservice bakery Kara has been monitoring the latest day-part trends and menus to make sure customers have the right range for this ever growing breakfast and brunch.

Millennials are a key consumer at breakfast and brunch, with 40% of millennials sporadically choosing to avoid gluten as a lifestyle choice it’s important for vendors to know their consumers wants and needs. Kara has partnered with Britain’s favourite Gluten Free brand Genius, to bring a wealth of gluten free products to the foodservice arena.  With American cuisine still dominating the UK, sweet Pancakes are proving to be a popular menu choice, up 32% from 2015.

With 65% of food-to-go menus now offering breakfast Kara has also stressed the importance of the classics, with bacon and sausage baps still flourishing, up 2.1% this year; a well established trend, that isn’t slowing down any time soon, adding that a main ingredient to offer on a loaded dish is an egg option; scrambled, boiled, or poached there all packed full of protein and with egg consumption up 18% this year; this will keep brunch menus on trend!

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2017, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Brexit Pushes Up The Price Of A Bottle Of Wine To An All-Time High – WSTA Market Report Reveals.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association’s latest Market Report has revealed the average price of a bottle of wine has risen more in the ...