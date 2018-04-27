Outdoor Shading For Popular Restaurant On Poole Quay

When prominent eatery Banana Wharf on Poole’s bustling quayside was looking for cover, warmth and light for their new outdoor seating area, they turned to Broadview Shading Solutions, who were able to offer them a one stop shop service that also included eye-catching branding.

After an initial consultation by Broadview’s expert team, the installation of a bespoke canopy, two large-span umbrellas with heaters and lights, three electric sun screens, illuminated signage, menu cases and window graphics took place.

A four metre by one metre wedge-style canopy was manufactured using an aluminium frame and digitally printed with Banana Wharf graphics and installed over the entrance doors. To assist with extra sun screening to reduce any internal glare within the restaurant, Broadview also developed and positioned a series of electric sunscreens with special zip channels over three large windows. These screens are operated by remote control and include the Banana Wharf livery.

As well as protecting diners eating inside the restaurant, customers choosing to dine and enjoy a drink outside can be protected from the sun and other weather conditions under one of the two 4m x 4m umbrellas which each incorporate four 1.5kw heaters and Osram fluorescent lighting.

