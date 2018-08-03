Outdoor Structure Vastly Increases Covers For Waterside Café

A Sunrain outdoor structure fitted to The Boat House in Chichester Marina by Dorset-based shading specialists Broadview has given the popular waterside café up to 140 extra covers on busy days.

The Boat House Café, part of Ideal Collection, who own a handful of cafés, restaurants and pubs across the UK, were often turning away customers as they were at capacity so wanted to create an outside space with retractable roof meaning that visitors could enjoy the sun in warmer months but the space could still be used during Autumn and Winter.

The Sunrain structure has a watertight PVC roof that can be opened and closed by remote control, and side screens with zip technology were also included as part of the installation. Three Bromic heaters attached to the walls of the structure are placed perfectly to keep staff and customers warm during cooler conditions. In accordance to the requirements from Chichester Marina, the cladding on the Sunrain outdoor structure matches the exterior of The Boat House Café flawlessly.

Ian Pratt, Director of Broadview, says: “The Sunrain installation has vastly improved the café’s ability to seat people during peak times and the client has told us the structure has resulted in a financially better winter period for the café. They have had very positive feedback from customers and see the installation as a worthwhile investment”.

Broadview offer a wide range of innovative outdoor shading ideas for cafés, pubs, hotels and restaurants that includes pergola structures, awnings, umbrellas and parasols.

