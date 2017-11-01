Over 90% of Customers Served with “Dirty Cutlery & Crockery” Says Survey

A survey undertaken by British warewashing brand, Classeq, has shown that over 97% of consumers said they would be put off by eating or drinking out of home in an establishment where they are served with dirty or cloudy glasses and crockery.

And, a staggering 94% of those surveyed said they had been on the receiving end of dirty crockery or glasses in a restaurant, hotel, or café. Over 70% of consumers said they would not return to that establishment, and would have concerns over hygiene and general cleanliness.

According to the survey undertaken at the Restaurant Show by British-brand, the message is very simple: Operators aren’t currently paying enough attention to their warewashing to ensure that all glasses and crockery are scrupulously clean, every day, every wash – and that’s regardless of peak footfall and volumes.

Adam Lenton, Marketing Manager for Classeq emphasises the importance of establishments getting to grips with their warewashing provision and more importantly understanding how to get the best results from it. He says:

“You don’t get a second chance to create a good impression – get it wrong and customers won’t be back.

“Squeaky clean crockery and glasses are a must at any time of year, but now with Christmas just around the corner, the pressure will be even greater – the need for quick, efficient warewashing equipment is paramount.