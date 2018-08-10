Over Half The Adult Nation Heads To The Pub For A Drink In Their Spare Time

More than 50% of UK adult consumers are heading to the pub for a drink in their limited spare leisure time, according to recent research from Japanese beer brand Kirin Ichiban.

The survey of 2,000 respondents set out to identify how UK consumers are spending their limited spare time, as well as uncovering what they’re looking for in their locals. The findings revealed that as a nation we have less spare time than ever before, with an average of only 10 free hours a week (52%).

Whilst at their local pub, one in three Brits are now opting for premium global beers, and consumers feel that quality (70%) and superior taste (61%) are the main ways to justify paying more for a beer. That said, 36% of consumers feel they would pay more for a ‘pure’ beer.

Interestingly the survey revealed that one in four (23%) opting for a Japanese beer (23%), in their local. Premiumisation is becoming more prevalent across the industry, and increasingly, consumers are demanding quality, which was clear with 67% of those surveyed agreeing that they want to enjoy a quality beer when visiting a pub in their spare time. It is clear, there is a rise in experimentation amongst consumers and the survey emphasised that the beer category is no different, with drinkers on the hunt for new things. Customers now have more choice and variety than ever before, and 65% of drinkers are keen to try something new in a pub setting.

Generational differences were apparent too with millennials appearing to be the most adventurous demographic, with 31% stating that they were seeking global beers. The survey also uncovered some regional differences, with participants in the South East and London showing the biggest appetite for Japanese beers (25% each). Providing operators with clear opportunity to ensure team members are trained and educated in order to up and cross sell their beers to curious consumers.

The results also revealed that a staggering 79% of respondents rated philosophy and brand heritage as highly important when selecting a beer, and are seeking a beer that only uses the finest ingredients (49%). This suggests that consumers are now looking for brands with a story to tell, as well as quality ingredients, and a more premium experience when in their local.

John Clements, Head of Commercial Marketing at Marston’s on behalf of Kirin Ichiban commented: “The results of the survey identified a number of things; firstly that consumers are more time poor than ever, and what was interesting, is that consumers are now looking to spend these precious hours in pubs, trying new things, and trading up their usual order.

“It’s fantastic to see that the public is still in love with their local, this provides a great opportunity for operators to broaden their horizons and try something new within their range. In recent years it’s been reported that wet led pubs have begun to rise again, and our survey findings do appear to mirror this. There is now fantastic opportunity for operators to train their teams on the importance of beer, its heritage, brewing processes, and any brand stories – because consumers are truly interested. Beer is the biggest cash generator in a till, operators shouldn’t be afraid to stock more unusual or premium beers, the consumer thirst is evident.”