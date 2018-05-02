Parliament Approves Royal Wedding Extended Hours

The British Beer & Pub Association has welcomed Parliamentary approval of the Order which extends pub opening hours for the Royal wedding on Friday and Saturday, 18th and 19th May, until 1am the following morning. The extension, which the BBPA called for, was approved by both the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

As the leading voice for pubs, the BBPA have published a fact sheet to help pubs prepare for the Royal Wedding weekend, which also coincides with the FA Cup final. The fact sheet outlines the changes to licensing regulations for pubs on these two evenings and has been produced in conjunction with licensing solicitors, Poppleston Allen. The order is only for extended hours for consumption in the on-trade, in licensed premises. It is also important to note that this does not included extensions for Regulated Entertainment.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“I am delighted that Parliament has approved the order to extend pub opening hours which will save most pubs the cost of a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) and allows us all to celebrate. Our new fact sheet will help pubs across the country with their planning for the big weekend. A Royal Wedding is a great national celebration, and without doubt the best place to celebrate it is in a pub.”