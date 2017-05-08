Pelmondo Outdoor Heating Solutions from Renove

Renove based in Ellesmere Port have been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Pelmondo outdoor heating solutions. Pelmondo invented the outdoor pellet heater over two years ago as an easy to use wood burning solution without smoke or ash.

After extensive research, they introduced their first wood pellet based outdoor burner ‘The Fire Cube’ to a rave reception and since then have steadily increased their product portfolio with a number of attractive lines. For 2017 they have introduced their new ‘Fire Barrel’, an outdoor table mounted on a wine barrel with integrated burner and glass shield and the ‘Fire Table’ for sitting areas.

So why Pelmondo:

1. They are cheap to run … almost 70% less running costs than bottled gas.

2. They look great!

3. They are easy to light and to refill.

4. They are environmentally friendly with a neutral CO2 footprint.

The outdoor burners are an ideal solution for Hotels and Restaurants as the owners love the look of the product and its ability to lift outdoor spaces. Customers love the natural wood flames and radiant heat from the burners.

To request a catalogue contact Renove on 0151 601 9984, or send us an email on sales@renove.co.uk