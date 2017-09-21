Pentland Wholesale Publishes New Product Guide

Pentland Wholesale Limited, the leading importer and supplier of commercial refrigeration and catering equipment, is delighted to launch its 2017/18 product guide.

Pentland Wholesale is always looking to source and introduce new products to the market. Here in the latest product guide, Pentland has the pleasure to introduce new equipment from two new brands – Fricon and Jordao Cooling Systems.

Manufactured in Portugal, Fricon products are exported to more than 50 countries in 5 continents. Pentland is pleased to offer high vision display freezers and combi freezer displays to the market.

Jordao Cooling Systems was founded in Guimaraes in 1982. Currently exporting to more than 50 countries the company designs and manufactures commercial refrigerated and heated counter and display solutions for the food retail industry. Pentland will offer the full Jordao range to the market.

There are also exciting new products from other leading brands. Maxine Mason, Commercial Director of Pentland Wholesale says, “We are very excited to add upright stainless steel bottle coolers with brilliant LED lighting to the popular Blizzard BAR range and a range of competitively priced mixers to the expanding Blizzard catering equipment range – both available from October. We have also brought in new style bain maries with double sneeze guard from Inomak, and a stylish range of CHOPIN display cases from Mafirol.”

Maxine continues, “We are delighted to announce that we have frozen prices on all products, as always we are proud to offer the very best value for money to our customers.”

You can download an electronic copy at Pentland website – www.pentlandwholesale.co.uk

literature-download or request a hard copy by contacting the sales office at 01254 614444.