An online petition which currently has over 2000 signatures has been launched by the operators of a popular to secure the freehold of the site from E I publican partnerships. The Ian Boyd who runs Brewery Tap in Brentwood Essex believes turning the pub back into a managed house Ei groups managed arm craft union will cause the pub to lose its heritage history and charm.

Ian who has held the pubs lease for 18 years said that when he heard of plans to convert his pub to a managed house next month he expressed concerns about the future operation of the pub and its place within the community.

Built in 1855 The Brewery Tap was originally a working brewery serving the local Brentwood and Warley area with ale. The old Brewery building has been converted into a small parade of shops leaving only the original Tap room now known as The Brewery Tap.

The petition states : “Our family has held the lease for eighteen years and have built up a fantastic customer base for all to enjoy, because of this success I was expecting E I publican partnerships to continue our working relationship by offering us an extension to the lease but unfortunately we were informed in late November they were taking it back to turn it into a managed house with no care to what will happen to us the surrounding areas and the local community .Through support we have put a bid in to buy the freehold but told it was not for sale by E I publican partnerships”

supporting the petition will also of Brentwood Borough Council said “the Brewery Tap is an historic place that serves a community conscious patronage. Turning this much loved family-run pub into a discount bar will ultimately cause local issues for nearby residents”