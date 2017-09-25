Pi Electronique is the leader in delivering advanced restaurant POS management systems to restaurateurs worldwide. Utilising state of the art hardware POS systems matched with leading handheld technology, PI Electronique restaurant systems deliver the highest levels of functionality and reliability.

The good news is that PI Electronique is part of the worldwide family of more than 92,000 installed systems, developed over 28 years in the restaurant capital of the world Paris, France.

The system is purpose built; a combined guarantee and insurance for SUCCESS.

Computer experts are not required to run or maintain the PI system. Installation is a turnkey operation because we prove your system off site and simply CONNECT and POWER up.

Features are added to the system when a need arises.

The best wireless tableside ordering system from Pi Electronique that is reliable and stable. Pi Handy uses RF communication technology, not wifi. The Pi Handy faultlessly communicates with Kitchen or Bar Printers no matter how small or large the space. Whether indoors or outside, the Pi Handheld POS System stays in touch. The system is extremely reliable and one that will increase customer satisfaction, speed up the service, and bring in more revenue.

When considering new epos system, resist the temptation of trying to save yourself a few pounds with cheap hardware. It will end up costing you more down the track. The low priced computers and printers advertised are cheap for a reason. Most epos companies will also charge for on-going software support, this will add to your overall cost. Pi Electronique pos system, with its built-in software is reliable, sturdy, long lasting and requires very minimal support or maintenance.

With PI POS System there is no on-going software and user license fee or expensive upgrades. The system uses proprietary software and hardware, everything from one company, so no compatibility issue.

The Pi Electronique pos system can be linked to various PMS systems and there is the optional suite of back office software that makes this system complete.

Call 0800 689 1030 for free no obligation demonstration.