PizzaExpress to Open its First Motorway Services Restaurant in October

Casual dining chain PizzaExpress is to launch its first motorway service station restaurant this October, which will be situated in Oxford, with more planned.

PizzaExpress has secured a partnership with motorway service operator Welcome Break and will open the pizzeria at Oxford M40 (Junction 8A) site.

The 88-seater restaurant, which will create 40 jobs, will offer table service to both hotel guests and motorway service visitors, and will be open for 11 hours per day, 364 days a year.

Chief executive Richard Hodgson said, ‘We are always keeping our fingers on the pulse of the ever-changing wants and needs of our customers. However, the challenge with entering the motorway service network has been to find a partner where we can ensure that the food and in-restaurant quality for which we are renowned is replicated.

‘We are confident that Welcome Break is the perfect partner to help us make this transition.’

Rod McKie, chief executive of Welcome Break, added, ‘I am very excited about this partnership with PizzaExpress, it further strengthens the extensive portfolio of leading brands and choice we offer our customers.

‘I am confident they will welcome the addition of one of the UK’s most popular and much loved restaurant brands to Welcome Break.’

McKie continued, ‘In recent years we have witnessed a growing trend with our customers, both business and leisure, to spend more time at our service stations and to be able to enjoy a dining experience comparable to that on the high street.

‘I am delighted that PizzaExpress will be able to offer that experience to our customers. Our joint aim is to open many more Pizza Express restaurants across our motorway amenities.’