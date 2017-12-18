Plan For Success By Wrapping Christmas 2018 Up Early

The success of a great Christmas event is very much down to atmosphere and creating that special sprinkling of magic guaranteed to get ‘selfie’ fanatics sharing their experiences with friends on social media. However, those in the hospitality trade should take a leaf out of Christmas buyers’ books by planning for next year straight after this year’s festive season.

Simon Anslow of Harrogate Christmas & Gift which takes place from 14th to 17th January 2018 in Harrogate, North Yorkshire – the UK’s top trade show for the festive industry – explains: “It might seem strange to be thinking about Christmas a whole year ahead, but that is the prime buying time for department stores; independent retailers; garden centres; tourist attractions any anyone in fact whose successful Christmas business relies on making the right choices.

“In January, the events you have hosted are still very much in mind – what decorations worked well, those which could have been improved, finishing touches that might have been the icing on the cake. At Harrogate Christmas & Gift, visitors can see next year’s en-trend products in their full glory to ensure that their 2018 season gets a head start on the competition.”

Exhibitors at Harrogate Christmas & Gift will be showing everything to make an impact at events from the latest artificial Christmas trees and high-tech lighting; decorations and artificial flowers to life-sized animated Christmas animals and characters; and many products are also suitable for year-round events such as weddings and festivals.

Simon continues: “Event managers attending the show will get an insight into what will make Christmas 2018 a massive success and can pre-order everything they need taking the headache out of last minute planning at their busiest time of the year.”

Harrogate Christmas & Gift is free to attend for trade visitors, simply register online at www.harrogatefair.com – where a full exhibitor list and full show information are available.

