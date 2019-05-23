Plans Confirmed For Second El Gato Negro Restaurant

Simon Shaw, chef patron and creative director of the renowned Manchester King Street restaurant, El Gato Negro, has confirmed plans to open a second branch of the popular restaurant in Liverpool’s Exchange Flags later this year.

Critically acclaimed tapas restaurant, El Gato Negro, has been a flying success in Manchester since its welcomed arrival in 2016, receiving a plethora of awards including a Michelin Bib Gourmand for three years running and an AA rosette.

The restaurant is renowned for its mouth-watering seasonally influenced tapas dishes, using the highest quality of ingredients.

The new restaurant will be based in Exchange Flags at the heart of Liverpool. A business community in the week and a cultural and gourmet dining destination in the evening, Exchange Flags is a landmark with Neoclassical and modern features, drawing in locals for after-work drinks and dining. El Gato Negro will occupy the former space of Vincent Café and Cocktail Bar.

Speaking on the plans, Shaw commented: “I am really looking forward to opening a second El Gato Negro restaurant. Liverpool’s an incredible city and I love the community spirit and vibe there.

The restaurant has been so popular in Manchester that it only seemed right to bring the venue to a second city in the North and Liverpool seemed like the perfect fit.”