Plans For Mandatory Vaccine Passports For Pub & Restaurant Entry Dropped

Compulsory Covid status certificates to enter pubs and restaurants will now not be required and the government’s review is expected to recommend that vaccine confirmation documents are required only for larger events.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, business minister Nadhim Zahawi ruled out any form of Covid certification for pubs and restaurants visitors as the UK approaches the next stage of re-opening the economy on May 17.

Mr Zahawi said: “We didn’t need them (Covid passports) to open up pub gardens on 12 April. We won’t need them to go into pubs or restaurants on 17 May.”

However, pub and restaurant owners will be left to decide on their own terms of entry.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove is expected to set out progress on the review into Covid certification in a written statement to the Commons, however, the review is still ongoing and subject to change and will report back next month.

Plans for the use of so-called vaccine passports had drew considerable anger among Conservative MPs, after Boris Johnson had suggested in several interviews that he backed their use.

Trials have been taking place at various sporting events over the last few weeks, which has seen attendees tested both before and after it takes place.

People will not necessarily have to prove they have received the vaccine for the passports, if they have not yet received it they can also show proof of a recent negative test or proof that they have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies. It is thought such a scheme could lead to the relaxing of social distancing rules.