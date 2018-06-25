Plastic Guide For Foodservice Launched By SRA

The Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) has launched a guide designed to help hospitality businesses find viable alternatives to single-use plastics.

The easy to use manual is designed to provide restaurants and other hospitality businesses, large and small, with all the essential information to ask the right questions in order to make the best long-term decisions about the millions of disposable items they use, from straws to bottles, cups to clingfilm.

Speaking before the launch of the toolkit at the SRA’s event “Unwrapping Plastics Use and Misuse in Hospitality”, Andrew Stephen, chief executive of the SRA, said: “Plastics play a crucial role in the day to day operation of most food service businesses, and right now the sector is facing an unprecedented level of awareness and pressure over their environmental impact. There is a huge tide of willingness to tackle the pressing issue of single-use plastic.”

“Many foodservice businesses have already taken the first step – acknowledging they have a plastic problem. A number have already acted decisively to ditch some items like straws. There are few in the industry though who feel fully confident about the available alternatives for their full range of disposables. We’ve created a toolkit to help the industry start to come to terms with its addiction to single-use plastic. It’s designed businesses better understand the realities of what they are using, what it’s made of and how they can actually dispose of it. Armed with this, we hope businesses will be better equipped to make informed decisions, making switches which are genuinely better for the environment, customers and business too.””