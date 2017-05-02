Ploughing New Services Back into the Community

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: Admin in Latest News May 2, 2017

Tim and Jodie Newman opened a new reading room and library for the community at The Peldon Plough last week thanks to the Community Services Fund.

They are also making an appeal for book donations to add to the book exchange style library.

In a recent refurbishment programme the couple decided that they would like to offer a quiet space for the community as well as an overspill area during the busier summer season.

They applied to rural pub champions, Pub is The Hub and obtained a grant of £3,000 from their Community Services Grant towards the cost of refurbishment, shelving and books. Visitors will be allowed to borrow books – and will be encouraged to leave books behind in return.

Bernard Lee from Pub is The Hub who helped to co-ordinate the project said: “In all the hustle and bustle of today’s noisy world it is lovely to think that the Peldon community and its visitors can enjoy a quiet pint and a book in their village pub. I congratulate Tim and Josie on their vision and hope that locals embrace and enjoy this marvellous literary haven.”

