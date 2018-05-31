Plumbsa – Hospitality Specialists

Plumbing

We offer a highly professional service across London and use a team of experienced and qualified plumbers, specializing in hospitality projects. Plumbsa Plumbing & Bathroom Plumbing is the core service that we have been offering for more than 15 years with an established reputation for quality, service, and customer satisfaction.

Heating

Pimlico are recommended by the manufacturers as a preferred installers by Vaillant, Worcester and Ideal with 7 year warranties on most models. We’re so confident in the expertise of our engineers that we proudly say ‘If we can’t fix it nobody can!’

Bathroom

With over 15 years experience Ali brings an expertise that makes sure you’ll get the perfect bathroom. He will project manage your job, advise you on all aspects of the work and materials, and assist with concept, design and layout.

Large or small John will tailor your bathroom to your budget and provide a comprehensive written estimate and time frame.