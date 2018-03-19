Pop Up Power Supplies® Provide A Range Of Retractable Service Units For Outdoor Spaces Within UK Leisure Facilities

UK leisure destinations are increasingly looking for innovative ways to improve their facilities for their visitors, for example new or upgraded facilities at caravan parks. A common feature which all leisure facilities share is the requirement for a power source for their outdoor areas.

Pop Up Power Supplies® supply a range of innovative retractable service power units for outdoor areas, in the form of pop up units, in-ground / flip lid units and power bollards. The pop up and in-ground units are particularly popular for businesses and facilities within the leisure sector due to a number of factors, including their retractable nature so they can be raised or lowered easily for when they are needed; they provide a safe and silent source of electricity; and their lids can accommodate various paving and landscaping materials e.g. turf which means when they are lowered or closed, they blend in to the local environment providing seamless aesthetics.

Powering leisure facilities

Pop Up Power Supplies® are currently working with caravan park owners to specify their pop up power units within park areas to help provide power to caravans and tents. We are also looking to supply glamping sites across the UK due to its increase in popularity in recent years. Our range of retractable telescopic feeder pillars provide a safe, silent power source for holidaymakers, which can be lowered back into the ground when not in use.

We work closely with developers, leisure park owners, caravan park owners, specifiers, architects, festival organisers, contractors and other industry professionals. We can provide technical data, product information, design ideas and more, and are able to advise on a suitable pop up power unit for your project.

