Pork in Coffee-Chipotle Marinade with Vegetable Rice

Serves: 4

Preparation time: Approx 25 minutes

Marinade time: 4 hours

Cooking time: 30 minutes

1 large pork fillet (approx 550g), cut in half

Ingredients for pork marinade:

2 Lyons Coffee Bags No3

100ml boiling water

1-2 tbsp chipotle paste from jar

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tsp brown sugar

1 clove of finely chopped garlic

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Ingredients for rice:

1 tsp vegetable or light olive oil

½ chopped red onion

1 diced pepper

1 diced large tomato

½ tsp dried oregano

Pinch of turmeric

250g long grain rice

1 vegetable stock cube

450ml boiling water

2-3 tbsp sweetcorn

Few sprigs of fresh, chopped parsley

Steamed green vegetables to accompany

Method:

1) Pour 100ml boiling water into a measuring jug, add the Lyons Coffee Bags, stir and squeeze them, then leave to brew for four minutes.

2) Place the pork fillet, the coffee and the marinade ingredients into a large, sealable plastic bag, or a dish with a lid, and pour over the coffee (you can leave the Lyons Coffee Bags in for extra flavour). Seal the bag or dish and place in the fridge for at least four hours.