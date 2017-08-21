Pork in Coffee-Chipotle Marinade with Vegetable Rice

Serves: 4
Preparation time: Approx 25 minutes
Marinade time: 4 hours
Cooking time: 30 minutes
1 large pork fillet (approx 550g), cut in half
Ingredients for pork marinade:
2 Lyons Coffee Bags No3
100ml boiling water
1-2 tbsp chipotle paste from jar
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
2 tsp brown sugar
1 clove of finely chopped garlic
1 tbsp vegetable oil
Ingredients for rice:
1 tsp vegetable or light olive oil
½ chopped red onion
1 diced pepper
1 diced large tomato
½ tsp dried oregano
Pinch of turmeric
250g long grain rice
1 vegetable stock cube
450ml boiling water
2-3 tbsp sweetcorn
Few sprigs of fresh, chopped parsley
Steamed green vegetables to accompany
Method:
1) Pour 100ml boiling water into a measuring jug, add the Lyons Coffee Bags, stir and squeeze them, then leave to brew for four minutes.
2) Place the pork fillet, the coffee and the marinade ingredients into a large, sealable plastic bag, or a dish with a lid, and pour over the coffee (you can leave the Lyons Coffee Bags in for extra flavour). Seal the bag or dish and place in the fridge for at least four hours.
- Preheat the oven to 190ºC/170ºC fan, or gas mark 5
- Heat a large non-stick frying pan with a drop of vegetable oil over medium-high heat.
- Remove the pork from the bag or container (keep the marinade in the fridge for later) and place into the hot pan. Sear the meat, using tongs to turn until it’s brown all over. This will only take a minute or two.
- Transfer the meat to a roasting tin and pour over a spoonful of the marinade, then cover with foil and roast for 25 minutes.
- Whilst this is cooking, you can prepare the rice. In a large frying pan or sauté pan with a lid, fry the onion in the oil for 3-4 minutes, then add the pepper, tomato, oregano and turmeric. Cook for another minute or two.
- Add the rice and stir, then pour the hot stock and two spoonfuls of the marinade over the rice. Discard the rest of the marinade. Reduce the heat to minimum and place the lid onto the pan (or a double layer of foil) and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the sweetcorn and season then replace the lid. Turn off the heat and leave for 5-10 minutes to absorb the rest of the liquid.
- Check whether the pork is cooked – if not, return to the oven for a further 5 minutes, then remove and leave to rest for 5 minutes, keeping it covered.
- Transfer the rice to a large serving dish. Slice the pork and arrange over the rice then scatter with the parsley. Serve with steamed green vegetables.