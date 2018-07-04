Pre Game Pub Buzz- England Winning “On And Off The Field”

Data from payment service company Worldpay points towards an increase in business during England games, demonstrating our patriotism and that we are a nation adept to Gylfi pleasures. Two notable trends:

Pre-gaming is benefiting pubs with a significant increase in pub sales the hour before the match started.

Online betting industry is benefitting from England’s good form

Here is a closer look at consumer spending trends during England’s group stages:

The England vs Belgium match saw the busiest game yet for British pubs with a 32% increase in transactions during hour build-up for England vs Belgium compared to England vs Panama which had a 18.5% increase compared to England vs Tunisia

Brits drink the most during the hour long build-up to an England match compared to an average day:

o Transactions peaked between 6-7pm ahead of the opening game, increasing by 85% compared to a usual Monday

o Transactions peaked between 12-1pm ahead of the 2nd game, increasing by 80% compared to a usual Sunday

o Transactions peaked between 6-7pm ahead of the 3rd game, increasing by 78% compared to a usual Thursday

Online betting activity soared by 50% ahead of England’s opening game against Tunisia

Online betting activity for the 2nd game decreased with volumes down 2.9% due to less attractive odds

Online betting activity for the 3rd game against Belgium increased by 7% as England took on a tougher Belgium side

In the 2nd game, with England ahead 5 goals at half time, betting activity soared just before the second half, with fans eager to predict the next goal scorer…

ENGLAND fans packed out pubs and bars across the country last night and watched the tense penalty shoot-out to beat Colombia, with an estimated 40million pints downed, providing an £18million boost to the British economy, according to the British Beer and Pub Association.