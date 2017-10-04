Prestigious Care Catering Award Winners Announced

A prestigious care industry award has been won by Hannah Mulholland, Activities Coordinator at Harper Fields Care Home in Coventry.

The VfL Award for Excellence in Vegetarian and Vegan Care Catering recognises individuals who have responded creatively and spiritedly to the challenge of catering for vegetarians and vegans in a care home setting.

Runner-up was Phil Hildrew, Head Chef at Bryn Eithin Residential Care in Colwyn Bay. The award was presented to Ms Mulholland at the Harper Fields community on Thursday 28 September, and to Mr Hildrew on Tuesday 26 September.

Launched by the celebrated charity, Vegetarian for Life (VfL), the Annual Award highlights the importance of catering well for older vegetarians. VfL’s 2014 survey suggests that around 6,500 older vegetarians and vegans live in care homes. With growing numbers of vegetarians being supported by the care sector, it is no surprise that news of the award has been positively received by care organisations.

Receiving news of her success, Ms Mulholland said: “I am overwhelmed and truly honoured to be receiving this award because it combines my two passions in life: ensuring the residents in my care are healthy and happy, and promoting a vegan and cruelty-free lifestyle. It is important that we move forward with the fastest growing lifestyle movement on the planet right now. Many vegetarians and vegans will soon reach an age where they need assistance. If we show them that we support their beliefs in every regard then we will show the true meaning of person-centred care.”

Amanda Woodvine, Chief Executive of VfL, said: “Hannah was a fantastic candidate for the award – organising a Veganuary celebration for her residents, running themed events, and even helping to create a book based on a veggie-friendly care home. This is exactly what we want to see happening across the country as the vegetarian and vegan demographic in care homes increases. Sincere congratulations to both Hannah and Phil from all of us at Vegetarian for Life.”