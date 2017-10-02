Primary Authority Changes To Benefit 250,000 More Businesses

Businesses across the UK, including start-ups, are set to benefit from new changes to the Primary Authority scheme, which came into force on 1 October 2017.

The changes simplify how businesses can comply with regulations by enabling them to choose to work with a single local authority who will offer assured, reliable and tailored regulatory advice.

Around 250,000 UK businesses are expected to benefit from the changes, which will also allow local authorities across the country to offer any business – and any person who wants to start a business – more reliable and tailored regulatory advice.

Launched in 2009, Primary Authority makes regulation easier and simpler for businesses to understand, meaning they can make the right investment decisions first time. 16,000 UK businesses are currently benefiting from Primary Authority partnerships, and today’s extension will make this available to many more. An estimated 250,000 more will have signed up by 2020, over 95% of which will be small or medium-sized enterprises.

Margot James, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility said:

Creating the conditions where every business can thrive is at the heart of this government’s Industrial Strategy. Today’s changes help bring down the barriers which hold back businesses by streamlining and clarifying regulation, giving businesses the confidence to invest, grow and hire.

We are committed to building an economy that works for all, in which consumers are properly protected, and these changes will ensure Britain remains among the best places in the world to start and grow a business.

For the first time start-ups and pre-start-ups will be able to access Primary Authority, allowing Growth Hubs, Better Business for All and Local Enterprise Partnerships in all corners of the country to provide tailored, local advice on matters of regulation.

Andrew Butler, Community Protection Manager – Trading Standards, Hertfordshire County Council said:

Good regulation and good business go hand in hand. Working with the British Association of Removers enables us to create consistency for their members across the UK.

Tim Jones, Specialist Cheesemakers Association (SCA) Chairman said:

SCA has developed a successful and mutually beneficial relationship with our Primary Authority in Cornwall and would happily recommend this as a model to others seeking to encourage a consistent approach to enforcement and thereby improving product quality and safety to meet consumer needs.