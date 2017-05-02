Producers from Across Britain Celebrated at CAMRA’s National Cider and Perry Championships

Cider and perry producers from the length and breadth of the nation were honoured at the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) prestigious National Cider and Perry Championships at the Reading Beer and Cider Festival.

Following more than a year of local tasting panels and regional heats leading up to the finals, Countryman, Medium took gold in the cider category after impressing judges with its floral aroma, pleasant sharpness and refreshing taste.

Nempnett, Piglet’s Perry also scooped gold in the perry category, with judges remarking that it had a well-balanced sweet taste with a dry finish.

The competition featured ciders and perries from across the UK, with each cider and perry judged on its individual taste, aroma, flavour, after-taste and overall appeal. The top awards were selected by a specially chosen panel of both experienced and novice judges.

Andrea Briers, CAMRA National Cider and Perry Committee Chairman, says: “The competition has shown that the quality of the real cider and perry continues to improve, and also demonstrates the standard of cider and perry being produced throughout Britain.”

Speaking after the win, Keith Balch of Nempnett said: “We’re delighted to hear that we’ve won gold, it’s absolutely brilliant. This is the big award that everyone wants to win.”

The competition took place on the Saturday of the Reading Beer and Cider Festival, which runs from the 27th-30th April at Christchurch Meadows in Caversham. Reading Beer and Cider Festival offers over 550 beers and 150 ciders and perries, plus a selection of foreign beers, wines and mead.