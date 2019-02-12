Professional Masterchef 2019, Applications Are Now Open

Professional MasterChef returns for its TWELFTH series and is once again looking for chefs with the talent and ambition to make it to the top of their industry.

If you’re an aspiring chef, this is your opportunity.

Long established as one of the top professional competitions in the country, the Judges continue to push contestants to prove they have the ability and passion to cut it in the world’s best kitchens.

If you have the culinary skills to battle against the best and the desire to cook at the highest level, this is the only competition to be part of.

Applications are at www.masterchef.com/professionals

Entry Requirements include: You must be aged 20 or above on May 1st 2019 – You must have the right to live and work in the UK (inc Northern Ireland and Channel Islands).

You need to have worked for at least 2 years as a chef in a professional kitchen and/or have the necessary NVQ qualifications

Please refer to full rules at www.masterchef.com