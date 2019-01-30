Now that the Christmas season is over and the New Year has been welcomed in, we at Props4shows are looking forward to the new season with great enthusiasm.

Our extensive range of display props, including fake foods, artificial flowers and foliage, replica animals and birds and all things seasonal is getting an overhaul, with lots of exciting new products.

Many replica food items have just been introduced into our range and we are currently working on extending our beautiful range of flowers and greenery. Even though we are a small family run business, we are proud to offer one of the UK’s largest and most extensive ranges of display props, available for next day delivery directly from our warehouse.

Specialising in replica foods, we have worked closely with bar, hotel and restaurant chains, as well as many small independent businesses.

All of our stocked products can been found on our website, with up to date stock information. Large quantities of some items can also be sourced for your bigger projects, as well as special order items. So if you can’t see what you want on our website, just contact us and we’ll try to help. Tel: 03333 440078 or Email: sales@props4shows.com