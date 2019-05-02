Pub Adds The Carbon Footprint Of Every Item On Its Menu

A National Trust pub has become the first in the UK to put the carbon footprint of each meal next to the item on the menu. Sticklebarn in Cumbria made the as part of their pledge to run a sustainable business.

The greenhouse gas emission calculations were made by Professor Mike Berners-Lee, a leading expert on greenhouse gases, and the brother of World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee

They calculated that a slow roasted lamb burger with rosemary salt, brioche and wedges produces 4.53kg in emissions, principally because of the methane released by sheep.

The average Brit produces about 9kg of emissions each day through eating and drinking, depending on their diet.

Dishes with low carbon footprints include an egg mayonnaise sandwich (0.22kg), baked beans on toast (0.22kg), a vegan crunchy black bean burger (0.43kg), jam roly poly with custard (0.21kg) and local ice cream (0.08kg).

Most of the meals with a higher output were meat based dishes including lamb and damson stew (3.19kg), slow roasted lamb burger (4.53kg) and Ropa Vieja chilli (5.4kg) which includes roasted & pulled beef with chilli, chocolate, coffee, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, spring rice, coriander and a crispy tortilla.

Sticklebarn’s food and beverages manager Gareth Fuke said: “Food is such an important part of people’s lives and there is much more awareness and interest in seasonal and local.

“The carbon calculator is a way of quantifying this. It helps us plan the menu and provides diners with choices. It’s been well received and people appreciate being given the freedom to choose what they want to eat.

“We want meat on our menu that is local and high quality so we can cater for everyone.

At Sticklebarn we champion the traditional Herdwick breed for our lamb dishes, produced by local farmers including our tenant farmers. These hardy sheep graze on our mountains and taste wonderful.”