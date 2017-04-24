Pub Group Sam Smith’s Bans Swearing

Pub group Sam Smith’s which owns 200 pubs across the UK, has issued strict guidelines to staff to implement the company’s new ‘zero tolerance’ policy on profanity.

And they’re taking it pretty seriously, with a lifetime ban from the premises for those mouthing profanities.

The brewery and pub owner, well known and loved for serving cheaper than average pints, has according to reports issued instructions to landlords across the country asking that they help prevent the use of bad language on the premises.

The Brewery says: “We wish to inform all of our customers that we have introduced a zero tolerance policy against swearing in all of our pubs. Please kindly respect this policy.”

Some of the pubs have also displayed a memo sent to “all pub managers” from Samuel Smith’s Old Brewery owner Humphrey Smith.

CAMRA head of communications Tom Stainer said : “ Pubs should be a relaxed place to have a conversation without strict rules or formality, however the atmosphere can be ruined for everyone if someone goes too far”. I’m sure all CARMA members would be supportive of all pub customers being polite and considerate of fellow drinkers to help make all pubs inviting and inclusive places, which, we hope could be achieved through encouraging good behaviour rather than going for a complete ban”.