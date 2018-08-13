Pub Landlord Raises In £20,000 In ‘Fines’ After Banning Drinkers From Using Their Phones

A PUB landlord has raised a staggering £20,000 in “fines”after Banning drinkers from using their mobiles .

Mark Robson landlors of Just reproach in Kent implemented the rule when he took over the pub, hoping to bring back the age-old tradition customers actually chatting to each other. If anyone’s phone rings or beeps, he fines them £1, with all the money donated to charity.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper Barman Martin Docherty said: “It’s quite an event if a phone rings on a packed Friday night.

“There’s a round of applause, and all positive as it means someone’s got to donate.”

