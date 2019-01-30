Pub Puts Free Meals On Local Food Banks’ Menu

To welcome in the new year, The Jolly Brewers, a food destination pub in Shouldham Thorpe is working hard to tackle the common issue of edible food waste in pubs. Licensees Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson have announced their partnership with King’s Lynn Foodbank, a local facility to ensure that high quality food is not wasted.

The King’s Lynn Foodbank forms part of a network of more than 1,200 foodbanks across the UK, supported by the Trussell Trust, that provides emergency non-perishable, in-date food supplies to those in crisis and work to tackle the root causes that can lead to poverty and hunger within local communities. Donations are often collected through local schools, churches and businesses.

Adam Noble says “When running a fresh, local produce pub, there will inevitably be food waste which cannot be sold but is perfectly edible. By teaming up with our local foodbank, we are helping to ensure that good quality, edible food will not go to waste and we can help those in our local community who need it.”

Through this partnership, King’s Lynn Foodbank will collect all edible food such as surplus fruit, vegetables and fresh bread from the pub that goes unused, giving back directly to the local community to reach those in need.

What’s more, customers are welcome to leave donations to the foodbank at the Jolly Brewers, either with cash or food supplies of their own.

Adam continues, “We are passionate about ensuring that no edible food goes to waste. Caring for the community is a key part of our ethos and this initiative means we can support those most in need within our community.”

A representative from King’s Lynn Foodbank, Maarten Klem commented:

“We are thrilled to be working with Adam and Aaron and the Jolly Brewers team. It’s fantastic to work with local businesses to expand our reach within the Norfolk area. We want to encourage locals to think about how they consume food, how they can work to reduce food waste and how they can also help to give back to others in the community in the process.”

Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns, Jean-Paul Russek said: “I’m incredibly proud of the team for their work in this initiative. The pub is taking a proactive step towards reducing food waste in the Norfolk area, as well as supporting local people in the process. I’m excited for the team to raise awareness of this cause and reap the benefits of running the business in a more sustainable way.”