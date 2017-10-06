Public Urged To ‘Mussel Up’ With Launch Of National Mussel Day As Strong Sales Data Is Revealed

The public is being urged to ‘mussel up’ by seafood producers and seafood organisations who have come together to launch the first ever National Mussel Day on 7th October 2017. The day is being launched in partnership with Seafish’s annual promotional campaign Seafood Week which runs from 6th October to 13th October.

The announcement comes as new data shows an impressive increase in sales of mussels. Servings of mussels in the UK foodservice sector are up 22% (NPD Crest data 52 weeks to end of June 17) and up 9% in value, 7% in volume in the UK retail market (AC Nielson ScanTrack YE 12.08.17).

National Mussel Day has been organised to encourage the public to discover or re-discover mussels through social media promotions, recipes, and offers provided by national mussel producers and the industry’s leading organisations on seafood.

The campaign will utilise the dedicated hashtag #MusselUp for public and industry to use on social media. Mussel fans will be encouraged to share their favourite dishes and mussel producers will feature exclusive and unique mussel recipes to try, share engaging facts and information on how to purchase mussels year-round.

Seafood Week, organised by Seafish, celebrates a different species each day and National Mussel Day will be taking place on Saturday – the day chosen for mussels to be the primary focus.

Heather Middleton, Marketing Manager of Seafish said:

“We are delighted that National Mussel Day will be taking place during Seafood Week. This industry-led initiative will shine a spotlight on mussels and highlight how delicious and nutritious they are.

“Each year for Seafood Week we promote mussels by showing consumers how easy mussels are to cook and how delicious they are to eat. National Mussel Day will step up this work and enable the wider industry to support these efforts.

“It is a great example of how industry can make Seafood Week their own and celebrate the rich diversity of fish and shellfish available in the UK.”

Mussel farming is a significant and growing aquaculture sector in Scotland and a highly environmentally sustainable, low-impact industry. The sector was estimated to be worth £10.1m (farmed production price) in 2016, with the highest ever production level recorded in Scotland alone at 7,732 tonnes, a 6% year on year increase and 60% increase since 2007 (Source Marine Scotland Science Scottish Shellfish Farm Production Survey 2016).