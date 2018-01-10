Pub’s German Night Advert Banned Over “Offensive” Nazi Reference

A County Durham pub is at the centre of a “storm” after it used an “offensive poster” to promote a German-Themed night. The poster included a cartoon image of the pub chef’s head superimposed on a swastika clad German soldier performing a Nazi salute, with the slogan taken from Fawlty Towers “don’t mention the war”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld three complaints regarding two adverts that were placed in the pubs Facebook page that were deemed offensive. The pub had also “liked” comments made by other individuals on the Facebook page which were also deemed offensive.

Buck Inn owner Craig Harker said it was “political correctness gone mad” and “the world’s gone bonkers”.

An advert, posted on 8 September, featured the line “Don’t Mention Ze War” and showed a uniformed Nazi soldier performing a salute with a cartoon of the chef’s head superimposed on top. The pub defended the post by saying that this was a quote from the popular TV series Fawlty Towers and the use of the phrase in conjunction with a cartoon image was intended to be “light-hearted and humorous”.

The ASA said it appeared to resemble the “stylisation and colours typical of Nazi imagery”.

The second post four days later showed the Buck Inn had updated its Facebook profile picture to an image of a newspaper article about the German night poster, which was headlined “Pub’s German night ‘Nazi’ poster criticised”.

He said 500,000 people had seen it, most of whom had taken it in the way it was intended and not as promoting the Nazis or mocking the war.

The ASA acknowledged the Fawlty Towers link but said the depiction of Nazi was “inappropriate and trivialised” the war and actions of the Nazis.

“Furthermore, the ad appeared to link German culture intrinsically with Nazi Germany and the war,” it added.

Mr Harker said: “The world’s gone absolutely bonkers if this is deemed offensive. As long as business is good I’ll continue to market my businesses however I see fit and let the PC brigade continue to do their jobs.”