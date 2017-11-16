Pubs To Benefit From Campaign Promoting Great Walking Trails

Pubs To Benefit From Campaign Promoting Great Walking TrailsHundreds of pubs on and near Britain’s great national trails stand to benefit from a new tourism promotion. Seven ‘Great Walks of England’ will be showcased in a new campaign worth more than £1.2 million targeting key overseas markets.

The campaign is being funded thanks to a successful bid for £1 million from Visit England’s £40 million Discover England Fund – matched by £200,000 from the private sector – by tourist board Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire. The British Beer & Pub Association and Stay in a Pub/Cask Marque are working in partnership with Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire to help support the scheme.

Challenging, yet comfortable experiences combining the best of the country’s coastal and rural landscapes with cosy pubs, locally-brewed beers, fine local food and quality accommodation are to be developed for walkers in Germany, The Netherlands, France and the USA.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“We are delighted to be working with this initiative, and it is great to see it recognising the vital role pubs play in rural tourism in Britain. There are hundreds of great pubs on Britain’s walking trails with many now also offering fantastic accommodation. This campaign will really bring this to the attention of overseas tourist markets.

Paul Nunny, Stay in a Pub, comments:

“According to Visit England one of the top three ‘must dos’ listed by inbound tourists is to visit an English Pub. Using this funding from Visit England to promote pubs and pub accommodation is an open invitation they are likely to accept.

“On the new website promoting the Great National Walks we will link to the Stay In A Pub website so tourists can book accommodation online. Already 15 per cent of enquiries on the website are from abroad. Cask Marque will also create ale trails on each walk, building on the success of the World’s Biggest Ale Trail which now has 30,000 followers. This campaign will be a big win for the industry.”

Henley brewer and pub operator Brakspear has made its Pub Trails available as an app and published trails for a further 10 pubs. The circular walks, which start and finish at a pub, are now linked to a total of 19 pubs across Brakspear’s Oxfordshire and Berkshire heartland.

Nineteen Brakspear pubs now have three Pub Trails linked to them, offering walkers a choice of distance and difficulty level. Response from the many walkers who have already enjoyed the existing trails has been positive and Brakspear is aiming to create Pub Trails for as many pubs in its estate as possible.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said, “Many of our pubs are located in beautiful spots and our customers like to explore the surrounding countryside, particularly in autumn when the weather is generally perfect for a good walk followed by a warming pint or bite to eat.

“Launching the Pub Trails as an app extends their reach, particularly to younger walkers. This is a great example of new technology enhancing the experience of a centuries-old tradition of the British pub and country walking, and we’re delighted to be offering it to Brakspear customers through our partnership with ViewRanger.”