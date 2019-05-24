Puerto De Indias Announces Four New Appointments Team Growth Follows The Brand’s Launch In The UK Market

Puerto de Indias, the first strawberry gin in the world, has announced the appointment of four new business development managers to support the brand’s launch into the UK market.

Investment in the new team will help spread the word about Puerto in the UK, aiming to ultimately build the brand to emulate the popularity and relevance in Spanish-speaking markets which has led to it becoming the 9th biggest gin brand in the world.

Isabella Newman, Alice Sims, Steven Craig, and Nick Ord all join the brand team at an exciting time as Puerto de Indias intensifies its activity ahead of the summer. The new team will support growth in a key year, which sees a £2m brand investment to raise awareness of Puerto de Indias and establish the brand in the UK gin market.

The new team will join Andres Lopez, business development manager, who has been with the brand since 2016 working in Madrid as a key account manager, before making the move to support the brand on its rapid expansion journey.

Isabella Newman will focus on the South of England and brings 12 years of cocktail bar management and running consumer gin tastings to the role. Isabella previously spent a year at Cellar Trends as an Activation Manager for a range of cocktail mixes, syrups and purees.

Alice Sims is the BDM for London, bringing her extensive experience and contacts gained working in cocktail bars all over the city to the role. Alice originally trained under Salvatore Calabrese and will look to utilise the skills learned in her current role with Puerto De Indias.

Steven Craig will join the Scotland team, visiting Scottish bars, restaurants, hotels and off-trade accounts. Steven brings with him ten years of hospitality experience and three years as an account manager and brand ambassador in the drinks industry and will use his creativity in the role to ensure Puerto de Indias stands out in a competitive market.

Nick Ord’s focus will be promoting Puerto De Indias to the North of England. He brings over twenty years’ experience to the role, following a career spanning twenty different countries where he has worked for some of the biggest spirit, bar and hotel brands in the world.

Margaux Maupate, Brand Manager for Puerto de Indias, commented:

“Puerto de Indias has had an amazing response from the trade since launch. The Sevillian credentials and vibrant colour, coupled with the quality of the liquid make it an exciting addition to the UK gin scene.

“The new team is extremely passionate about the brand, and we can’t wait for them to start spreading the Puerto word ahead of the summer months. The response to the product has been phenomenal, and we are confident the new team will continue to raise awareness of Puerto de Indias taking the market by storm.”