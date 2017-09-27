Punch Donates £16,000 Through Its Community Promise Charitable Initiative

Punch has donated £16,000 to 36 charities and good causes, during its last financial year, as part of an ongoing commitment to support the local communities surrounding its pubs, Burton head office and worthwhile causes close to the hearts of its employees.

The beneficiaries range greatly; a young person suffering from cancer received a compassionate care break, elderly residents from the Carden Bank care home enjoyed a free carvery lunch at the Blacksmith’s Arms in Burton, young budding swimmers from Sherwood Seals swimming club had a fantastic day out at Splash Landings, and the students from Silverhill Primary in Mickleover now have a great outdoor play area to enjoy.

The donations, made via Punch’s Community Promise charitable initiative, include contributions to national campaigns such as the British Red Cross for victims of the Manchester bombing and support for the Grenfell Tower victims and their families. Punch Publicans, running pubs close to where both incidents took place, also provided direct support to victims.

Support for larger national charities has included £2,000 to Children in Need, £1,000 for Comic Relief and £1,000 for the Team Margot Foundation, which encourages people to register as potential stem cell and bone marrow donors.

Headteacher of Silverhill Primary Kate Nash commented: “We are hugely grateful to Punch for this donation – the children are benefitting a great deal from their new outdoor space! They all genuinely enjoy playing in the new areas at all times of the day.”

HR & Services Director for Punch, Jackie Burn said: “British pubs are so critical to the communities they serve and we are hugely proud to have Publicans that have helped raise thousands for so many worthy causes over the years. We wanted to mirror this community focused ethos in our approach to charitable giving and are absolutely delighted to have been able to support such a large and varied number of causes that mean so much to our people and our pubs.”