Punch Focus On Retail Support Tools For Publicans In 2019

Punch the independent pub operator has created and launched a package of support, promotions and retail tools to enable their pubs to pack in fresh retail activity so their pubs can set themselves apart from the competition and get 2019 off to a flying start.

The range of promotions started with a big January sale on draught beer, lager, gin and soft drinks started in 190 Punch pubs from January 1st. Across both retail and tenanted pubs, the discount is 50% subsidised by Punch and allows publicans to flex their offer and discount. The promotion will be promoted inside and outside each pub alongside a strong digital campaign. All pubs including the tenanted receive external promotional corex and pre-prepared social media messages to help them promote the ‘January Sale’ activity.

The promotion will be subsidised by Punch with a £40,000 investment contribution over the three weeks.

Alongside this Punch has also launched its “Box of Promotions” for 2019 which offers tenants a full range of off the shelf point of sale worth over £900 for a cost to them of £60. There is a full range of promotions and events kits to promote successfully both internally, externally and online. Key events are included such as Father’s Day, Six Nations, Rugby World Cup, Cask Ale Week, Easter and calendar events and activities like quizzes, family fun days and bank holiday events.

A “Try Something New” campaign has also been launched to encourage customers to try new and more premium products. With an extensive gin and premium spirits range introduced and a new range of low alcohol, gluten free and craft beers available, the campaign aims to get customers to try something different in 2019.

Speaking about the support, marketing and strategy director for Punch, Russell Danks said, “We are all well aware that we see a drop in sales in January with post Christmas spending reducing and belts literally being tightened. To counteract this, we have created a range of promotions that supports both our pubs and the consumers that visit them, providing an incentive to still enjoy a visit to the pub in January and beyond”.