Punch Helps Prepare School Leavers For The World Of Work

Burton-based pub company, Punch, is sponsoring Meet, Eat, Drink and Learn (MEDaL), for the second year running. The programme, developed by Birmingham University professor, Jo Andrews, has been created to help equip school leavers with the key skills needed to be successful as they enter the world of work.

MEDaL is a series of innovative employability skills workshops, designed to arm the 16 students from Paget High School, Branston with vital life skills. The weekly sessions take place at The Blacksmiths Arms in Branston, and include; ‘communication and presentation’, ‘team building and team leadership’ and ‘managing projects and events’, as well as support with constructing a personal statement and CV and interviewing for success.

Jackie Burn, HR and Services Director for Punch, commented: “We’re delighted to sponsor a second cohort of young people from Paget High School in Branston through the MEDaL programme. Our Senior Training and Development Manager, Jim Owthwaite, also ran one of the modules to share some insight with the students of what it is like to run a pub business in today’s competitive market place.

“MEDaL appealed to Punch on a number of levels. As employers, we’re acutely aware of the increasing demands on young people entering the world of work and, as a commercial organisation, we clearly see the benefits when employees have gained more practical, work based skills and experience prior to joining us. Finally, the fact that the programme is hosted by a local pub and benefits members of our local community is hugely appealing to us.”

Lili Galambos, Year 12, A-Level Student at Paget High School, commented: “This course made me more confident by teaching me useful techniques to assist me in the world of work. I feel that I am able to go into an interview and give presentations now. I feel extremely lucky that I could be a part of this.”

Professor Jo Andrews, commented: “It should not be assumed that young people are always ‘work ready’ when they leave school. The MEDaL programme has been designed to provide the core, essential skills for that first venture into the world of work. These are the skills that every employer would welcome seeing in a new recruit.

“All the students participating to date have been lively and engaging, demonstrating their enthusiasm to learn and their commitment to acquire these essential employment skills. They demonstrated increased ability and confidence in their communication and presentation skills as the workshop programme progressed. “