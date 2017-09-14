Punch Is Back On Tour With The UK’s Largest Pub Exclusive Roadshow

Punch has embarked upon its 14th annual Roadshow, the UK’s largest pub exclusive event, stopping off at seven locations nationwide kicking off in Chester yesterday and running until 3rd October 2017. With 90% of Punch publicans saying they would return to the Roadshow this year, Punch has created a packed schedule of activity to support publicans to build their businesses.

The Roadshows give publicans the opportunity to meet with over 140 top suppliers from the food, drink and entertainment industries. Each Roadshow features national brewers’ stands with the latest drinks initiatives; designed to increase sales, cut costs and premiumise drink offerings.

In addition, an exclusive voucher booklet, which has proved a huge hit since it was introduced five years ago, will be offering Publicans 34 deals and exclusive discounts from a variety of suppliers. Last year, the average pub saved a considerable £1,500 through on-the-day deals and support. This year’s voucher booklet sees the introduction of a prize draw per roadshow, giving Publicans the chance to win £500 off their drinks order.

Publicans have an opportunity to meet a multitude of suppliers in one location as well as Punch’s full support team, including Marketing and the Punch Buying Club. They will also feature a number of business building seminars for Publicans including the ‘Perfect Spirit Serve’ presented by Diageo and ‘Maximising Sport’ by Carling. In a Pub will be offering advice on the important subject of social media in their ‘Are You Social Ready?’ seminar. Paul Newby, Pubs Code Adjudicator, will also be attending the final three shows, London, Leeds and Coventry and will be on hand to speak with publicans as required.

After yesterday’s Roadshow in Chester, Punch will be in Edinburgh on Thursday 14th, Newcastle on Tuesday 19th, Bristol on Thursday 21st, London on Tuesday 26th, Leeds on Thursday 28th September and finally Coventry on Tuesday 3rd October.

Steve Dando, interim CEO of Punch, commented: “Every year our intention is to surpass our publicans’ expectations. The 2017 tour is no exception and the levels of energy and passion from the Punch teams and suppliers is ever present.

We look forward to welcoming all Publicans, whether their pub is remaining with Punch or they operate a Star Pubs and Bars venue with Punch support, we are committed to helping them deliver outstanding experiences for their customers and hope they have a fantastic and worthwhile day.”

The Roadshows are free to all Punch publicans, along with potential new ones, and pre-registered media. Those keen to attend should register by emailing: recruitment@punchtaverns.com