Punch Operations Director To Leave After 16 Years

Giles Kendall, Punch Operations Director, is to leave the business after sixteen years.

Kendall’s departure follows the departure of chief executive Duncan Garrood, who left his role following the acquisition of the business by Patron Capital and the sale of 1,900 Punch pubs to Heineken.

Reflecting on his time with Punch, Giles commented: “It has been a rollercoaster experience with initially Pubmaster and then Punch, but one that has been both incredible and unforgettable.

“Punch and the Pub industry has changed so much in a relatively short space of time, and it’s been fantastic to have been “in the thick of it” whilst those changes have taken place.

“It really has been a fast moving, challenging but also an incredible place to work. The people I’ve worked with over the years have been amazing and I’ve made some great friends, but now it’s time to move onto another chapter for me in the pub industry.”

Steve Dando, Interim CEO for Punch said: “On a personal note I’ve worked with Giles for many years and I would like to wish him well on behalf of everyone in the company and the very best for the future.”