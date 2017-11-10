Punch Trials Food Support Across Its Leased And Tenanted Estate

As part of its ongoing commitment to help Publicans grow their businesses, Punch has developed three new menus, categorised by pub and customer type, to maximise food sales. For the first time ever, these menus will be made available to the pub company’s tenanted and leased estate, as well as its Retail Division. Currently being trialled in six pubs, the full launch is planned for spring 2018.

The menus have been created as a result of in-depth consumer insight, Publican feedback, wider market information and the latest food trends. To further support Publicans with their food offer, Punch will carefully select menu ingredients from a wide range of national and regional suppliers.

Punch is committed to working with its Publicans to create a food offer that is right for their pub. A ‘Village Pub and Kitchen’ menu has been designed for destination pubs that regularly welcome new customers, ‘Pub Classics’ will be available for those that suit more traditional British pub dishes and ‘Our Local’ will offer on-trend dishes for pubs with a more discerning customer base.

The Punch Buying Club team have also joined forces with the food team at Punch to bring a series of blogs to inspire Publicans looking to create or enhance their food offer. The articles look at what goes into creating a successful pub menu, sourcing the food and developing the dishes, as well as learning how food is priced and what goes into designing and marketing a new menu. The food blogs are available for Punch Publicans on the Buying Club website and the food team has already received several enquiries from Publicans wanting support in creating a new food menu.

Paul McIver, Punch Publican, commented: “As soon as we heard about Punch providing food support to leased and tenanted, we were keen to act as a trial pub. We have two tenanted pubs, as well as a pub in the Retail Division, and when we assessed the success of our Retail pub and the turnover it brings in, we thought it was a no-brainer to use a menu developed by the Punch team.

“The level of support we get from this is of great value; the Punch team has looked at our demographic and guided us to the menu that best suits each pub. The quality of food sourced gives our tenanted houses a more professional feel and the wide range of food on the menu means we have something to suit all ages. We have really high levels of return custom – so it’s safe to say the new menus are working!”

Andrew Jobes, head of food at Punch, commented: “It is important for us to ensure we are offering not only our managed pubs support with seasonal menus, but also our leased and tenanted Publicans. Pub food is unique to the British market and we are aware that customers are looking for high quality food with some innovation. We really hope we have managed to achieve this with these menus!”