PURELL Surface Sanitising from GOJO

New PURELL® surface sanitising portfolio from GOJO offers powerful germ kill and peace of mind

Hygiene is a top priority in all responsible food production and service environments but, 35% of foodborne illness cases are attributed to poor sanitation and 16% of these are due to contaminated equipment or environment.

In the fight to help prevent the spread of germs, hand hygiene specialist GOJO Industries-Europe Ltd has extended its expertise in surface hygiene with the launch of the PURELL surface sanitising portfolio. The new sanitising spray and wipes are fast acting, highly effective and specifically designed to meet surface sanitising needs within food contact areas.

They sanitise front and back of house with no rinse required on food contact areas, having passed the ISO 4120:2007 food tainting test. The PURELL surface sanitising products are suitable for a variety of applications, such as the sanitising of: kitchen utensils, food storage containers, smooth non-porous surfaces, refrigerated display cases and other plastic.

The PURELL Surface Sanitising Spray and Wipes come ready-to-use and boast high antimicrobial efficacy. They have been tested specifically on Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria and Yeast for the food environment. The spray and wipes are bactericidal, fungicidal and virucidal so can be used with complete confidence.

