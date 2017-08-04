Qhotels Smashes Nspcc Fundraising Target

QHotels, the UK’s largest golf resort operator, has exceeded its first-year charity fundraising target for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Just 12 months into its three-year partnership with the UK’s leading children’s charity, QHotels has raised more than £82,000 – comfortably exceeding its annual target of £75,000.

The partnership was launched in June 2016 and was designed to bring guests and employees together across the hotel group in a common cause: to raise vital funds so the charity can continue to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

QHotels’ employees have taken part in many fundraising events including the Great North Run, the London Marathon, the Three Peaks Challenge and the Wolf Run – a hard-core 10k run across raw natural terrain. In addition, they have raced 38 floors to the top of the Gherkin, and completed a number of sky dives, while many members’ golf events also added to the substantial total.

For the second year of the partnership, QHotels is launching a new package which enables anybody arranging an event or a group golf booking to donate the five per cent ‘cashback’ they can otherwise receive in High Street vouchers to the NSPCC to aid the charity in providing support to the children who need it most.

Meanwhile, individual QHotels’ customers will continue to have the option to make a £1 donation to the NSPCC with every online booking.

Thea Karavasili, partnerships manager at NSPCC, said: “It has been a real privilege working with the QHotels team in the first year of our partnership. Their commitment to raising money for us has been outstanding and it has been great how they have involved both employees and guests in fundraising drives.”

Michael Purtill, the managing director at QHotels, added: “We’ve been amazed by the hard work, passion and commitment that has gone into the impressive fundraising schedule over the past year, which has resulted in us surpassing our ambitious target by £7,000.

“With family-friendly hotels across the UK, supporting the NSPCC was a natural fit for QHotels and the response from our guests and employees has been truly inspiring.”