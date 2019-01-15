Quality First with SCT & SCT

With so many products on the market today, it takes bar snacks of great substance, taste and quality to emerge triumphant. SCT & SCT establishes itself as the clear leader of its field, by combining all of these and more. Its ‘Proper by SCT’ range offers a selection of Proper Pork Crackling, Fabulous Fudge and Delectable Nuts.

Proper Pork Crackling Sitting down with the On-Trade Progress panel, we all agreed it seems impossible to find a pork scratching that is both rich, crunchy and not oily. However, after trying SCT’s Proper Pork Scratching, we found that it surpassed all expectations. Look no further. This is the perfect pork scratching. Some of our favourite flavours were the Extreme Naga Chilli, Sage and Onion, and of course,

the Classic Salted. “This is an absolutely delicious scratching, some are a bit too hard to bite on, if you know what I mean? But the texture on these are simply perfect!”.

Delectable Nuts Nuts make a fabulous edition to any pub or bar offering; with a range of nuts on offer, picking the best ones for your establishment is key. SCT’s range of Delectable Nuts have something for everyone in this stand out range. They offer nuts including walnuts, almonds, peanuts and everyone’s pub favourite, cashews. Some of our favourites were the Extreme Naga Chilli Lovely Walnuts, Sea Salt Peanuts and Dry Roaster Peanuts. “I’m a huge fan of nuts, so to see so many potential mix and match flavour and nut combos

is awesome; they’re all so tantalising, I just don’t know which one to choose!”.

Fabulous Fudge This is the perfect time of year to stock up on fudge; following on from Christmas, bars and restaurants can be serving delicious snacks to customers. One such offering is fudge; a firm favourite up and down the country. This sugary snack is gluten free and perfect for a family-focused offering. Some of our favourite flavours were the Belgian Choc, Ginger and Sea Salt and Caramel. “This is so good, I love how it just crumbles and melts away on the tongue; that is proper fudge!”.

Contact SCT & SCT on 01202 875280, email: info@sct-sct.com or visit www.sct-sct.com to order online.